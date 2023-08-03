Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,504,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 420.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

