Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after buying an additional 345,740 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,118,000 after buying an additional 150,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 344,779 shares of company stock valued at $36,385,935 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE stock opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

