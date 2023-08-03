Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 74 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in American Express by 99.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express stock opened at $166.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average is $165.72. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

