Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,883.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,884.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,731.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,609.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,017.61. The company has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 138.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

