Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 897.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

