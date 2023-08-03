Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $1,727,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $3,774,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $347.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

