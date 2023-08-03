Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.02 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.2 %

MOS opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 12.89%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

