Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.20.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $278.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.22. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

