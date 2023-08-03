Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

