Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $114.55. 5,191,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,546,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $310.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

