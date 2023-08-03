Optimism (OP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion

Optimism (OP) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Optimism token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00005932 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $227.30 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Optimism

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,708,907 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

