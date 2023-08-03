Oppenheimer Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $130.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CL King began coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Get Generac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.70. 311,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.27. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $281.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $441,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.