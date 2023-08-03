OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.43. OPENLANE shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 118,676 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. OPENLANE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in OPENLANE by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.