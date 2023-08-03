OpenBlox 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $51,428.51 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $51,428.51 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

