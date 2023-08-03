Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Position Lowered by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ONTO traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $126.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $132,711.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

