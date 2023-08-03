OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.01

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 609208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSW shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.93.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $182.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.56 million. Equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $12,987,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,160,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,366,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $12,987,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,160,760 shares in the company, valued at $107,366,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,417,714 shares of company stock worth $155,495,394. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 752,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,768 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 113.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.