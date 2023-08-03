OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Get OneMain alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMF

OneMain Trading Down 0.7 %

OMF stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.