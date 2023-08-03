ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.095-2.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.27-$1.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $103.57 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.31.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

