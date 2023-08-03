Omnicell’s (OMCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

OMCL stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.60. 146,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,612. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 140.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

