OLO (NYSE:OLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, reports. OLO had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. OLO updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

OLO Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE OLO opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. OLO has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $160,478 over the last ninety days. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,804,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,804,000. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in OLO by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

