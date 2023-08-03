OLO (NYSE:OLO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OLO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of OLO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.42.

Get OLO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OLO

OLO Price Performance

NYSE:OLO traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 833,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. OLO has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $160,478. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 485.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.