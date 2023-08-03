Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Reduced by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $110.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.