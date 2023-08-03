OKB (OKB) Price Tops $42.11 on Exchanges

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One OKB token can now be bought for $42.11 or 0.00143999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion and approximately $1.82 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About OKB

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB is the utility token of the OKX ecosystem, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange. OKB offers its holders benefits like trading fee discounts and exclusive access within the ecosystem. OKB is integral to the OKX ecosystem, used for availing discounts, earning passive income, and participating in token sales. Created by Mingxing “Star” Xu, the founder of OKX and CEO of OKCoin.com, OKB is part of a Buy-Back & Burn program initiated in 2019 to maintain its value, reducing the original total supply of 300 million tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.