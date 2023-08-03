Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.98

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.98 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 330355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.