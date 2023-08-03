OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Quarry LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 258.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

