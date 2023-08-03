Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.32. 9,557,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,858,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,509,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,789,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,985,000 after purchasing an additional 221,516 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 423,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

