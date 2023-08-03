Oasis Network Market Capitalization Hits $270.55 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $270.55 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.30 or 0.06301548 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00042926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00021074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org."

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

