O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Down 10.7%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 608,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,097,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

O-I Glass Trading Down 10.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3,268.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 145.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2,630.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 838,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

