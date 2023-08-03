NYM Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, NYM has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market capitalization of $65.12 million and approximately $772,211.46 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NYM Token Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 475,495,924.707329 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.20016721 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $553,113.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

