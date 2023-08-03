nVent Electric plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a report released on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,715.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,118,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

