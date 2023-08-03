Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NBB stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

