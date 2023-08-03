Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:JRI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 52,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,806. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $295,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

