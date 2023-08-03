Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:JRI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 52,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,806. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
