Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,140. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.