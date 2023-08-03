Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 123,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,298. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.40.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
