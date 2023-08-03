Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 123,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,298. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

