Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

