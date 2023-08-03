Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NAN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 48,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,168. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

