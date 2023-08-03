Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 69,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $196,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

