Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 55,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,372. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $198,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

