Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.64. 87,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.36.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.