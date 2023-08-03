Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NMZ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 314,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,305. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $579,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

