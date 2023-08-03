Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of JLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $17.63.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
