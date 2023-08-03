Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of JLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

