Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.