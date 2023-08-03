Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 461,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 142,724 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.