Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NAC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 190,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,568,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49,454 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

