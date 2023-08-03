Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NEA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. 419,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,208. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

