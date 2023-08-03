Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Nutrien updated its FY23 guidance to $3.85-5.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$5.60 EPS.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.63. 2,796,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Nutrien by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $238,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $218,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.