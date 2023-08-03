Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Nutrien updated its FY23 guidance to $3.85-5.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$5.60 EPS.
Nutrien Stock Performance
NYSE NTR traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.63. 2,796,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.84.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.