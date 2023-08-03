Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nutrien also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.85-5.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.84.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.38. 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,213. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

