Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Lowered to $29.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $27.43. 131,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $68,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

