Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on September 6th

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

View Our Latest Report on Nu Skin Enterprises

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,255 shares of company stock worth $238,307. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after buying an additional 958,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after buying an additional 396,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,917,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after buying an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.