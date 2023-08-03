NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $35.09. 15,851,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,432,547. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $198.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.